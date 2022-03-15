Zacks: Brokerages Expect Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to Post $1.38 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the highest is $1.42. Verizon Communications posted earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full-year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Verizon Communications.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.1% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 280,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after buying an additional 25,654 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 114,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after buying an additional 9,484 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 31.0% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,858,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $100,381,000 after purchasing an additional 440,101 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,268,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $183,108,000 after purchasing an additional 135,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $19,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.82. 735,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,220,689. The company has a market cap of $221.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

About Verizon Communications (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verizon Communications (VZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.