Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) will report $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.71 and the highest is $1.80. Jacobs Engineering Group reported earnings per share of $1.66 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full-year earnings of $7.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.94 to $7.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.53 to $8.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Jacobs Engineering Group.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.02). Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on J. Raymond James began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.78.

NYSE:J traded up $5.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.77. The stock had a trading volume of 69,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,350. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.29 and its 200 day moving average is $134.44. Jacobs Engineering Group has a fifty-two week low of $114.11 and a fifty-two week high of $149.55. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.73, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.53%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 170.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

