$1.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.86 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.09 and the lowest is $1.43. Tyson Foods posted earnings per share of $1.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full-year earnings of $8.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $9.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.52 to $8.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSN. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.22.

In other news, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $1,117,621.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $484,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,750 shares of company stock valued at $15,338,281. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Tyson Foods by 69.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSN traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.72. 228,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,776,602. The firm has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.88. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $69.88 and a 12-month high of $100.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 18.16%.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

