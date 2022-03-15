$1.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2022

Brokerages expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSNGet Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.86 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.09 and the lowest is $1.43. Tyson Foods posted earnings per share of $1.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full-year earnings of $8.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $9.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.52 to $8.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSN. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.22.

In other news, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $1,117,621.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $484,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,750 shares of company stock valued at $15,338,281. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Tyson Foods by 69.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSN traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.72. 228,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,776,602. The firm has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.88. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $69.88 and a 12-month high of $100.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 18.16%.

About Tyson Foods (Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyson Foods (TSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN)

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.