Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Simmons First National posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $199.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.15 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 31.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SFNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,303,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,830,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,719,000 after acquiring an additional 615,775 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,955,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,530,000 after buying an additional 1,036,018 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 23,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFNC traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.10. 11,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,488. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.25. Simmons First National has a 52 week low of $25.84 and a 52 week high of $32.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.15%.

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

