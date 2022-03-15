Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Defined Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,818,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,828,000 after acquiring an additional 181,472 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,853,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,400,000 after acquiring an additional 337,358 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,726,000 after acquiring an additional 166,853 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,678,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,427,000 after buying an additional 68,148 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,385,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,586,000 after buying an additional 28,423 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $1.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.72. 111,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,867,626. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $136.56 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.54.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

