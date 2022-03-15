Howard Capital Management Group LLC Buys 913 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,340 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises about 2.5% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $29,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCD. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.00.

NYSE MCD traded up $8.30 on Tuesday, reaching $234.48. 208,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,521,779. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $213.50 and a one year high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.28.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

