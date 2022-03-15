AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of pain. The Company product candidates comprises: ARX-01 or the Sufentanil NanoTab PCA System; ARX-02 or the Sufentanil NanoTab BTP Management System; and ARX-03 or the Sufentanil/Triazolam NanoTab which are in their development stage. Its product ARX-01 is focused on acute post-operative pain, ARX-02 is focused on the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain and ARX-03 is focused on providing mild sedation, anxiety reduction, and pain relief to patients undergoing painful procedures in a physician’s office. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ACRX. HC Wainwright lowered AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.31. 21,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,265. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $2.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.70. The stock has a market cap of $36.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.74.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. apricus wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 95,716 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,721,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 407,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 15.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.