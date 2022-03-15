Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Short Interest Up 49.3% in February

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 49.3% from the February 13th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th.
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.74. The stock had a trading volume of 213 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,519. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.11. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $294.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.72.
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (Get Rating)
Edenor SA engages in the provision of electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
