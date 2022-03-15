The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 391,200 shares, a growth of 52.2% from the February 13th total of 257,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAM. Jefferies Financial Group raised Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $535.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $785.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Boston Beer from $499.00 to $424.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Boston Beer from $524.00 to $442.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $719.53.

SAM traded up $6.77 on Tuesday, hitting $356.68. 1,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,568. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $422.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $479.57. Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $342.74 and a 12 month high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 339.72 and a beta of 0.83.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($3.36). The business had revenue of $348.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.52 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 0.69%. Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total value of $3,074,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Boston Beer by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 250,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,775,000 after buying an additional 26,610 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Boston Beer by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 218,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,396,000 after buying an additional 32,131 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 1,721.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,033,000 after purchasing an additional 176,197 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 108.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,917,000 after purchasing an additional 94,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 860.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 144,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,627,000 after purchasing an additional 129,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

