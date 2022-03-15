ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 50.6% from the February 13th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 69,259 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 145.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 34,854 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 207.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 43,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 29,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 11.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 244,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after acquiring an additional 24,207 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CTR traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.12. 1,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,098. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.58. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $29.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.

