ZUM TOKEN Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $519.00 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 15th. ZUM TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $405,768.10 and $519.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZUM TOKEN alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $188.81 or 0.00477180 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000090 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000220 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About ZUM TOKEN

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 68,604,208,832 coins and its circulating supply is 25,614,208,832 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZUM TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUM TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.