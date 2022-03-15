UChain (UCN) Price Reaches $0.0000

UChain (UCN) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. UChain has a total market cap of $12,321.53 and $3,632.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UChain has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003542 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00034139 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00104563 BTC.

UChain is a coin. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 coins and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 coins. The official website for UChain is uchain.world . UChain’s official message board is medium.com/@uchain . The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VerifyUnion is a decentralized Digital ID management platform. VerifyUnion has developed a portfolio for users that features something called “True Value”. Its aim is to gather the combined values derived from verifying digital identification, social & public profiles, as well as financial details linked and all merged to form a unique user Identity. The UC Coin is an ERC20 compliant asset on the Ethereum network and is to be used in the VerifyUnion platform as a method of payment and reward program to pay users. “

