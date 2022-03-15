Parachute Trading Down 1.2% Over Last Week (PAR)

Parachute (PAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 15th. Parachute has a total market cap of $529,591.70 and $177,358.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Parachute has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00021952 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000145 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 603,525,465 coins. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

