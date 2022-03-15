RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.690-$1.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.99 billion-$2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.98 billion.RingCentral also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.340-$0.340 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RNG. Evercore ISI cut their target price on RingCentral from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on RingCentral from $400.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities reduced their price target on RingCentral from $410.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $460.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $264.05.

Shares of NYSE:RNG traded up $2.56 on Tuesday, hitting $102.21. 41,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,428. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $98.91 and a 52 week high of $350.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.51. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of -24.82 and a beta of 0.78.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 126.04% and a negative net margin of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

