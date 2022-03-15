Defined Wealth Management LLC Takes $221,000 Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 100.9% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

NYSE:BK traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $50.44. 375,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,800,141. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $44.19 and a 52 week high of $64.63. The company has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

