Defined Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 16,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:EFAV traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.92. 1,250,860 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.40. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

