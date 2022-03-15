HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.86.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.84. The stock had a trading volume of 612,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,271,783. HP has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $39.65. The company has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.85 and its 200 day moving average is $33.43.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that HP will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. HP’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $1,286,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $3,098,303.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,909 shares of company stock valued at $6,937,612 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in HP by 161.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

