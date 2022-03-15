MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for MongoDB’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). MongoDB posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 81.24%. The business had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on MDB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $291.48. The stock had a trading volume of 38,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,278. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of -61.09 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $387.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $460.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $238.01 and a 1 year high of $590.00.

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.19, for a total value of $2,760,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total value of $1,230,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 188,862 shares of company stock worth $79,714,697. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 54.2% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3,233.3% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

