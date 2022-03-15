Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sonnet BioTherapeutics’ earnings. Sonnet BioTherapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.39). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sonnet BioTherapeutics.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter.

SONN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $8.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonnet BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of SONN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,234. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $2.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 629,752 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 189.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 219,230 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 416.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 565,671 shares in the last quarter. 10.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding (FHAB) technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

