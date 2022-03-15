SONM (SNM) One Day Volume Tops $142,489.00

SONM (SNM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One SONM coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000478 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SONM has a total market cap of $58.77 million and approximately $142,489.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SONM has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003542 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00034139 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00104563 BTC.

SONM Profile

SONM (CRYPTO:SNM) is a coin. It was first traded on June 15th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 coins. SONM’s official website is sonm.com . The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SONM is a a multi-purpose decentralized supercomputer for general purpose computing, allowig users to monetize their idle hardware and providing services that range from site hosting to scientific calculations. The SONM project implements a fog computing structure instead of a costly cloud structure, reducing middlemen fees. The SNM token is required to buy and sell computational power in the SONM network. “

Buying and Selling SONM

