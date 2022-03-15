Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.050-$-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.10 million-$56.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $54.46 million.Sprout Social also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.140-$-0.130 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.36. 15,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,745. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $48.79 and a twelve month high of $145.42. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -110.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.95.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.28 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPT. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.91.

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $349,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $2,784,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,744 shares of company stock worth $9,272,803. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,738,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,033,000 after acquiring an additional 45,923 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Sprout Social by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 546,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,531,000 after purchasing an additional 91,442 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 352.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,681,000 after purchasing an additional 254,921 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sprout Social by 109.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,647,000 after purchasing an additional 167,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth about $13,435,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social (Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.