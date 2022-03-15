Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 573,500 shares, a drop of 40.2% from the February 13th total of 959,600 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 191,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

NASDAQ:NFBK traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,950. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.95. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.78 and a 12-month high of $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $753.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.69.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 9.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NFBK shares. DA Davidson cut shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Klein acquired 3,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $55,814.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFBK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 13,409 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,633,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,794,000 after acquiring an additional 71,819 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 46,890 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Through its subsidiary, Northfield Bank, its business consists of originating multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, purchasing investment securities, including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, and, to a lesser extent, depositing funds in other financial institutions.

