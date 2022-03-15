Smoore International Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMORF) Short Interest Down 39.9% in February

Smoore International Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMORF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a decrease of 39.9% from the February 13th total of 2,912,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17,500.0 days.
Shares of Smoore International stock remained flat at $4.22 during trading on Tuesday. Smoore International has a 1 year low of 4.22 and a 1 year high of 5.25.
Smoore International Company Profile (Get Rating)
