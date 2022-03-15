TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.31

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.31 and last traded at $16.36, with a volume of 3653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.81 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.46.

TFS Financial ( NASDAQ:TFSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 17.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. This is a boost from TFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 434.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFSL. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 49.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 22.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,191,000 after purchasing an additional 146,050 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 9.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 10,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 22.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

About TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL)

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

