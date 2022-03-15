ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Shares Down 6.4%

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.07 and last traded at $8.08. 50,146 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 983,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ReNew Energy Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ReNew Energy Global in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ReNew Energy Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.42.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

ReNew Energy Global ( NASDAQ:RNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that ReNew Energy Global plc will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 34.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNW)

ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

