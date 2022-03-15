Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.700-$3.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.32 billion-$3.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.24 billion.Cadence Design Systems also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.000-$1.040 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $182.62.

Shares of CDNS traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $141.80. The stock had a trading volume of 415,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,012. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $192.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $773.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $60,244.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total value of $134,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,907,476. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 486,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 362.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 130,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,291,000 after purchasing an additional 102,166 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 73,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

