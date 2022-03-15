Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,319.38 ($17.16).

Several brokerages recently commented on ECM. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,110 ($14.43) to GBX 1,060 ($13.78) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,419 ($18.45) to GBX 1,300 ($16.91) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 890 ($11.57) to GBX 1,230 ($15.99) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,310 ($17.04) to GBX 1,400 ($18.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of Electrocomponents stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) on Thursday, reaching GBX 990 ($12.87). 667,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,343. The firm has a market cap of £4.66 billion and a PE ratio of 25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,059.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,114.91. Electrocomponents has a one year low of GBX 839.50 ($10.92) and a one year high of GBX 1,276 ($16.59).

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

