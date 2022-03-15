Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$33.93.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Keyera to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Keyera and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. CIBC raised shares of Keyera from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

KEY stock traded down C$0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$29.02. The stock had a trading volume of 654,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,724. Keyera has a one year low of C$25.03 and a one year high of C$35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$29.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Keyera’s payout ratio is currently 119.97%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

