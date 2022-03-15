Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Has $555,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 309.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period.

SCHZ stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.70. 28,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,418,992. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.66 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.28.

