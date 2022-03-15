Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Receives $41.65 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FL shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $51.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of FL traded up $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $30.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,359,956. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.13 and a 200-day moving average of $45.69.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 192.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $9,235,000 after buying an additional 100,318 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,495 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,796 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $26,550,000 after buying an additional 123,781 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 79,726 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 23,001 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 106,761.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,235 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 19,217 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

