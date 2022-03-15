Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Sells 6,056 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,056 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 133.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $226,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,715,000 after purchasing an additional 881,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 44,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter.

DGRO traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.61. 59,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,776,975. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.14. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $46.95 and a 1-year high of $56.42.

