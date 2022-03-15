Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Receives $187.73 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $187.73.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LEA. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $204.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of Lear stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $136.57. The stock had a trading volume of 11,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,159. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.72 and its 200 day moving average is $169.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.53. Lear has a twelve month low of $127.91 and a twelve month high of $204.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lear will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.92%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Lear by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

