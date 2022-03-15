$33.08 Million in Sales Expected for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) will announce sales of $33.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.01 million. Mitek Systems reported sales of $28.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full year sales of $139.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $136.02 million to $142.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $157.77 million, with estimates ranging from $154.54 million to $161.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.53 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

MITK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Mitek Systems by 21,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 103,163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MITK traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.67. 4,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,906. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day moving average is $17.49. The firm has a market cap of $605.55 million, a PE ratio of 65.62 and a beta of 0.45. Mitek Systems has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $23.29.

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

