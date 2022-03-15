HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.300-$1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $754 million-$756 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $751.50 million.HealthEquity also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on HQY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of HealthEquity from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.82.

HQY stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.15. The stock had a trading volume of 14,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,161. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $84.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -765.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in HealthEquity by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its position in HealthEquity by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 21,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in HealthEquity by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in HealthEquity by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 59,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

