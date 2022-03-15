Short Interest in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Rises By 45.5%

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 866,100 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the February 13th total of 595,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,008,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock remained flat at $$62.47 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 222,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,298,794. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $75.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.83.
The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.