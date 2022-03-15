Short Interest in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Rises By 45.5%

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 866,100 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the February 13th total of 595,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,008,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock remained flat at $$62.47 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 222,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,298,794. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $75.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.83.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IXUS. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 173,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares during the period. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 67,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after buying an additional 10,966 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 998.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period.

