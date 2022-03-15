MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Trading 8.2% Higher

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.11 and last traded at $7.01. 46,016 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 568,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.05.

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 5.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in MINISO Group by 2,486.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MINISO Group by 430.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of MINISO Group by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

