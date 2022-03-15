Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) Short Interest Update

Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Gyrodyne stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.52. 103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,957. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.46. Gyrodyne has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get Gyrodyne alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Gyrodyne by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 16,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its holdings in Gyrodyne by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 110,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 16,648 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Gyrodyne by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 109,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 38,502 shares during the period.

Gyrodyne LLC engages in the management of a portfolio of medical office and industrial properties. Its properties include Flowerfield, Port Jefferson Professional Park, Courtland Medical Center, and Grove. The company was founded by Peter James Papadakos in 1946 and is headquartered in St. James, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gyrodyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gyrodyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.