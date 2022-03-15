Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.930-$0.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TWNK. Stephens boosted their target price on Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.88.

TWNK stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,922,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.38. Hostess Brands has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $22.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.90.

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $297.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.89 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hostess Brands will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,829,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,569,000 after buying an additional 917,894 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,256,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,659,000 after purchasing an additional 87,034 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess ?, Dolly Madison ?, Cloverhill ?, Big Texas ?, and Voortman ? brands.

