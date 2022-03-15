MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Receives $41.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MGP shares. Macquarie cut MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

MGM Growth Properties stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.61. The stock had a trading volume of 12,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,288. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.88. MGM Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $31.81 and a 12 month high of $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.28.

MGM Growth Properties ( NYSE:MGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 3.97%. Research analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.29%.

In other news, CFO Andy H. Chien sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $300,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGP. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

