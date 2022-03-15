Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 181,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan makes up 1.5% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 328,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 23,580 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.1% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,507,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,214,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 234.6% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 145,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 102,001 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,862,910 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $106,881,000 after purchasing an additional 363,488 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 108.4% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 508,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,509,000 after acquiring an additional 264,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KMI shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.32. The company had a trading volume of 694,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,619,098. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.85. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 138.46%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

