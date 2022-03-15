MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MGP shares. Macquarie cut MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NYSE MGP traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.61. The company had a trading volume of 12,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,288. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.14. MGM Growth Properties has a twelve month low of $31.81 and a twelve month high of $43.19.

MGM Growth Properties ( NYSE:MGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 3.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is currently 153.29%.

In other MGM Growth Properties news, CFO Andy H. Chien sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $300,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

