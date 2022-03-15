CryptoFranc 24 Hour Volume Hits $6,207.00 (XCHF)

CryptoFranc (XCHF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. During the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded down 1% against the dollar. One CryptoFranc coin can now be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00002708 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoFranc has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and $6,207.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003521 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00034002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00104448 BTC.

CryptoFranc Profile

XCHF is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. The official website for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch . CryptoFranc’s official message board is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog . CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “

Buying and Selling CryptoFranc

