Hord (HORD) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.65 Million

Hord (HORD) traded up 12.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Hord coin can now be purchased for about $0.0413 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hord has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. Hord has a market cap of $3.50 million and $2.65 million worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00045187 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.43 or 0.06599711 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,274.83 or 1.00022885 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00040262 BTC.

Hord Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,750,845 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

