Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Increases Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 147.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,380 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Fortinet by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 1,243.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTNT traded up $6.49 on Tuesday, hitting $281.93. 23,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,569. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.08 and a fifty-two week high of $371.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $307.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.45. The stock has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The company had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total value of $989,257.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total transaction of $801,531.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,958 shares of company stock worth $4,366,893. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $355.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.82.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

