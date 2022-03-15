Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,290 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy makes up 4.1% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $7,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

DVN stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.32. 810,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,677,651. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $63.10.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. Research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Benchmark lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $463,043.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $3,209,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,108 shares of company stock worth $7,660,834 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

