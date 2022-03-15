First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Short Interest Down 40.4% in February

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the February 13th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GRID traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,404. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a twelve month low of $82.48 and a twelve month high of $107.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.28 and its 200-day moving average is $97.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRID. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 84.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the third quarter worth $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (Get Rating)

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

