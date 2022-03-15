First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Short Interest Down 33.8% in February

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 33.8% from the February 13th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:FNX traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.98. 313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,043. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $89.28 and a 12-month high of $107.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.30.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.406 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.
