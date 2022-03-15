First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Short Interest Down 33.8% in February

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 33.8% from the February 13th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNX traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.98. 313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,043. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $89.28 and a 12-month high of $107.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.30.

Get First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.406 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 310,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,933,000 after acquiring an additional 44,127 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,954,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 758,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,962,000 after acquiring an additional 31,609 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 740,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,151,000 after acquiring an additional 28,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 794.8% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 28,326 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.