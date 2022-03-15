First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:FWBI) Short Interest Update

First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 231,800 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the February 13th total of 317,200 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 246,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

FWBI stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,836. First Wave BioPharma has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $18.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in First Wave BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Wave BioPharma by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 33,143 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in First Wave BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in First Wave BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FWBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Wave BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Maxim Group cut shares of First Wave BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

First Wave BioPharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Wave Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of non-systemic therapies for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The firm involves in therapeutic development pipeline populated with multiple clinical stage programs built around its proprietary technologies, such as Niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, and the biologic Adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

