National Bankshares Raises Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target to C$79.50

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$79.00 to C$79.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 99.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HDI. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$65.00 to C$63.50 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$64.14.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

Hardwoods Distribution stock traded down C$0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$39.84. The stock had a trading volume of 86,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,296. The firm has a market capitalization of C$940.82 million and a P/E ratio of 8.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$42.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.35. Hardwoods Distribution has a one year low of C$28.18 and a one year high of C$49.58.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.