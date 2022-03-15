Citigroup Lowers Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Price Target to $86.00

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $114.00 to $86.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 368.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $31.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.34. 21,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,093. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.44. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.93 and a twelve month high of $65.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.30. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.88% and a negative net margin of 1,647.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.25) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 8,100 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,056,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,095,000 after buying an additional 585,733 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,759,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,121,000 after purchasing an additional 38,882 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,358,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,911,000 after purchasing an additional 143,631 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,358,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,492,000 after purchasing an additional 143,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACT Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 479,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,743,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

